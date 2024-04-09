Protection Proposed For Gift Card Scams

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being introduced to protect Pennsylvanians from gift card scams. Gift cards are easy to purchase and almost impossible to track, making them a popular payment method by scammers. Reports of gift card fraud to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker increased by 50% in 2023. Last year, the Federal Trade Commission reported that victims lost $217 million due to gift card fraud last year. House Bill 2186 would require retailers selling gift cards to post clear signage warning consumers about gift card scams where gift cards are displayed and at the point of sale. Retailers would also be required to train their employees on how to identify and respond to suspected victims of gift card-related scams. PA’s Bureau of Consumer Protection would be directed to produce model signage and training to help retailers with the implementation of requirements.