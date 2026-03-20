Protection For Those With Communication Barriers

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate unanimously approved legislation to help protect individuals with communication barriers during interactions with law enforcement. Senate Bill 802 would allow Pennsylvanians to voluntarily include a designation on their driver’s license, state-issued ID, and PennDOT’s electronic records indicating a potential communication barrier. The designation is designed to assist law enforcement officers in recognizing an individual may communicate differently due to an “invisible disability,” such as deafness, autism or other conditions. Under the bill, individuals with invisible disabilities could apply for the designation free of charge, with a doctor’s sign-off, through a process similar to obtaining a handicap parking placard. The designation would appear as a symbol on the license or ID card and be noted in PennDOT’s records, alerting officers during traffic stops or other interactions. The bill now moves to the PA House.