Protection For PA Seniors From Financial Exploitation

HARRISBURG – Bucks County Rep. Joe Hogan has introduced legislation which protects seniors and care dependent persons from financial exploitation by equipping financial institutions with the necessary tools for identifying, reporting, and preventing such exploitation. House Bill 2064 would authorize, without imposing an obligation, the reporting and disclosure of essential records to state investigators. Financial institutions and fiduciaries would also be able to temporarily delay transactions linked to suspected financial exploitation and engage in judicial proceedings to protect older adults. The bill would also authorize the sharing of information and records between financial institutions, fiduciaries, and Area Agencies on Aging. Like other voluntary reporters to protective services, financial institutions and fiduciaries would be immune from civil or criminal liability when exercising their discretion to report such information.