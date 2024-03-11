Protection For Marylanders Buying Electricity From Retail Energy Suppliers

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland Senate approved a measure to create consumer protections for residential customers who opt to buy electricity from retail energy suppliers. The Senate voted 33-14 for Senate Bill 1, which now goes to the Maryland House where a similar measure has been introduced. Supporters say the measure is needed to protect residential customers from deceptive practices by some energy suppliers, who send people door-to-door teasing lower energy rates that lock people into agreements leading to higher prices. But critics say it will hurt competition and chase suppliers out of Maryland.