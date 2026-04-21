Protecting Our Children From Abuse

UNDATED – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. While state laws have identified people, such as teachers, health care providers and clergy members, who are mandated to report suspected cases of abuse, we all have a role to play in protecting our children. Signs of potential physical, sexual or emotional abuse or neglect may include sudden changes in a child’s behavior or school performance; being overly compliant, passive or withdrawn; always being watchful, as though preparing for something bad to happen; and a reluctance to be around a particular person or to return home from school or activities. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call PA ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.

