Protecting Firefighters From PFAs

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation is being introduced prohibiting the manufacture, sale, distribution, and use of firefighting foam containing toxic PFAS beginning in 2026. The measure includes provisions to help fire companies responsibly dispose of existing PFAS-laden foam. Under the proposal, fire departments would be permitted to use state grant funds to cover disposal costs. It also directs the State Fire Commissioner to work closely with the Department of Environmental Protection to ensure the safe handling and disposal of banned materials. Violations of the prohibition would result in fines, with proceeds going directly to firefighter training programs. PFAS, or per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are synthetic chemicals linked to a range of serious health risks, including cancer and environmental contamination. The chemicals are often found in Class B firefighting foams, which have historically been used to combat flammable liquid fires.