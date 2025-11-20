Protecting Eligibility For PA’s Prescription Drug Programs

HARRISBURG – A bill ensuring that older Pennsylvanians do not lose their eligibility for the state’s prescription drug programs is headed to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. House Bill 923 will shield seniors from losing PACE and PACENET prescription eligibility if their annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment exceeds normal income eligibility guidelines. The protection currently is in place until Dec. 31, 2025. The bill will extend it for two more years, until Dec. 31, 2027. The Social Security COLA for 2025 is currently 2.5%. Bill sponsor, Lancaster County Rep. Nikki Rivera said if the moratorium is not extended, 10,039 PACENET enrollees would lose their eligibility. Additionally, 12,594 PACE enrollees would be moved to PACENET, resulting in the loss of their lower copayments and the PACE-paid Part D premium.