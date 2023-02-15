Prostate Cancer Surgery For Sen. Casey

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey underwent prostate cancer surgery on Tuesday, with his office calling the surgery successful and saying that Casey expects to return to a “normal schedule” after he recovers. Casey’s office says that the doctor said the procedure went well and that Casey should not require further treatment. The 62-year-old Casey said last month that he had been diagnosed in December and that he had an “excellent prognosis.” Serving his third term, Casey is the longest-serving Democrat U.S. senator in PA history. Casey has not officially announced that he will run for a fourth term, but allies say he is making preparations and they expect him to run.