Propping Up Delaware Medical Marijuana Industry After Legalizing Recreational Use

DOVER, DE (AP) — Seniors in Delaware would be able to get medical marijuana without a prescription or referral from a doctor under a bill heading to Democrat Gov. John Carney’s desk. Legislation approved by the Delaware state Senate also eliminates a requirement that a person must have a “debilitating medical condition” to qualify for a medical marijuana card. Instead, doctors will be able to prescribe medical marijuana as they see fit. Bill supporters say it is designed to support Delaware’s medical marijuana program following enactment of laws last year legalizing recreational marijuana use and authorizing a state-licensed recreational marijuana industry.