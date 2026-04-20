Proposed Law To Require Licensure Of Recovery Residences in PA

HARRISBURG – Sen. Tracy Pennycuick (PENNY-cook) of Berks & Montgomery Counties plans to introduce a measure to require all currently established drug and alcohol recovery residences in PA to obtain licensure within three years. Act 59 of 2017 gave the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs the ability to create a licensure program only for recovery residences that receive state or federal funding or referrals from state agencies. While the optional licensure program is effective for those required to be licensed, thousands of recovery residences are left without any credential, leaving room for bad actors to take advantage of people in their most vulnerable states seeking recovery. By requiring all recovery residences to be licensed, we can ensure greater accountability and ensure that individuals are receiving care in a safe, high-quality environment.