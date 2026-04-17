Bill Addresses Unintended Death On PA Roads

HARRISBURG – Blair County Sen. Judy Ward is introducing legislation which would increase penalties for causing unintentional death on PA roadways. Ward said far too many Pennsylvanians who are grieving the loss of their loved ones are forced to endure even more pain when they learn those who caused these crashes are facing nothing more than a slap on the wrist. Senate Bill 1286 would increase the penalties associated with unintentional death, including an ungraded misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $2,500 and a license suspension of up to two years. The bill was referred to the Senate Transportation Committee for consideration.