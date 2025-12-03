Proposals Protect Against Gift Card Fraud

HARRISBURG – A two bill package to protect against gift card fraud in PA is being introduced by Sen. Lisa Boscola of Lehigh & Northampton Counties. Card draining scams occur when thieves record activation codes from cards on display and steal the funds as soon as it gets loaded. Investigators have tied many of these schemes to China-based criminal networks. Boscola will be introducing the bills based on laws enacted in over 15 states and introduced in 10 others to combat gift card fraud. One creates a targeted offense for tampering with gift cards or harvesting activation data before purchase. The second requires retailers to post standardized fraud warnings and provide basic employee training wherever third-party gift cards are sold. The two proposals will better protect consumers before they are defrauded and set clear expectations for preventing and prosecuting such schemes.