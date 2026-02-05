Proposals Invest In Health & Sports

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be introduced by Philadelphia County Sen. Joe Picozzi and Bucks County Rep. Joe Hogan to provide tax credits for Pennsylvanians who want to make investments in the health of themselves and their families. Under one proposed bill, PA taxpayers would be eligible for a Physical Health Improvement Tax Credit of up to $1,000 for expenses related to gym and health club memberships. Another bill would provide a tax credit of up to $3,000 for parents of primary and secondary school students to offset costs of qualifying expenses for youth sports. The measure is designed to make participation in physical activity more accessible – particularly for working families balancing finances with the desire to keep their children engaged in healthy pursuits. Co-sponsorship memos for the proposals have been circulated.