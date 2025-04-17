Proposals Impacting Fatherhood And Cyber School Teachers

HARRISBURG – Two separate bills impacting PA cyber charter schools and fathers in PA have been introduced by Allegheny County Rep. Aerion Abney. House Bill 1209 would mandate that 100% of cyber charter school instructors are certified to teach by the state. Currently, only 75% of their educators are required to be certified. The bill has been referred to the PA House Education Committee. House Bill 1212, the PA Dads Matter Act, would direct the PA Department of Health to conduct a public awareness campaign about the importance of including fathers to improve outcomes during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum. It also encourages health care providers to engage fathers during prenatal care and the birthing process. That bill has been referred to the PA House Health Committee.