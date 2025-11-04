Proposal Would Stop Vaccine Mandates At PA Colleges/Universities

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties plans to introduce legislation prohibiting vaccine mandates at PA colleges and universities. He says the primary objective is to ensure that higher education remains accessible to all students, irrespective of their vaccination status. Under the proposal, all public and private colleges and universities would be prohibited from requiring students, faculty, and staff to receive any vaccine as a condition for enrollment, class participation, or employment on campus. Any vaccine mandate that might be imposed would need to provide for exemptions based on medical, religious, or philosophical beliefs. Institutions would be barred from denying admission or expelling students solely on the basis of their vaccination status. Schools would also be encouraged to continue employing non-invasive measures such as testing, social distancing, and masking when appropriate. Mastriano is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support.