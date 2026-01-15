Proposal Would Regulate AI To PA Children

HARRISBURG – Two PA lawmakers plan to introduce legislation which would regulate artificial intelligence to children. Bill sponsors, Lehigh County Rep. Jeanne McNeill and Chester County Rep. Chris Pielli say more than 50% of teenagers interact with AI companions several times a month, with daily users comprising 13% of all teenagers surveyed. Several cases have been reported citing that AI has simulated romantic relationships and initiated or engaged in sexually explicit conversations with children. AI has also negatively affected children struggling with suicidal thoughts through offering to write a child’s suicide note as well as discouraging the child from talking to their family about mental health struggles. The legislation would require AI to verify a user’s age and would prohibit a minor from accessing or using an AI companion. Furthermore, AI chatbots would be prohibited from soliciting minors to engage in, describe or transmit images of sexually explicit conduct. AI chatbots would also be prohibited from encouraging suicide, self-harm, or physical or sexual violence. The penalty under the proposal would be a maximum fine of $100,000 for each violation. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support of the measure.