Proposal Would “Protect Pennsylvanians”

HARRISBURG – Two state lawmakers are proposing the Protect Pennsylvanians Act which would safeguard PA seniors, veterans, small businesses, farmers, universities, food banks, and more. It guards against unlawful overreach by the federal government when it strips funds designated for the Keystone State. Erie County Rep. Ryan Bizzarro and Philadelphia County Rep. Morgan Cephas plan on introducing the measure to safeguard residents and their privacy from what they call “extremist Republicans in Washington, D.C.,” including the canceling of multi-million dollar agreements. It also would allow the Commonwealth to temporarily stop payments to the federal government when federal funds designated for PA are unlawfully withheld. It would permit liens to be placed on federal property until funds designated for the state are restored.