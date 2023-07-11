Proposal Would Prohibit Book Bans In PA

HARRISBURG – Sen. Amanda Cappelletti of Delaware & Montgomery Counties plans to introduce legislation to prohibit book bans in PA. In a co-sponsorship memo, the Democrat says the idea of banning books is a direct contradiction to First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and press. Public libraries are places where people should be able to learn about themselves and people who are different from them, not denied access to the diverse perspectives that books and art offer us all. Her proposal will require PA’s State Librarian and local libraries to adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, which states that materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval. It also would develop a written statement that prohibits the local library from banning books or other materials. Libraries that do not comply would be denied state funding.