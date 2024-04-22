Proposal Would Addresses Squatters In PA

HARRISBURG – Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin plans to introduce legislation aimed at codifying PA case law to establish more certainty for landlords, law enforcement, and homeowners who encounter squatters. Laughlin says squatters unlawfully taking over homes is becoming an increasingly prevalent dilemma for property owners and poses a significant threat to our citizens and communities. Under PA law, squatters are considered trespassers once the landowner instructs them to vacate the property. Should the squatters remain in any place where they are not privileged to be, they commit the offense of defiant trespass. Laughlin says given the lack of clarity in how different states address squatter concerns, PA must establish clear and uniform guidelines. The proposed legislation would clarify the legal status of squatters in PA and streamline the process of removing them from properties.