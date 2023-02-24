Proposal Updates Terms Related To Sexual Material

HARRISBURG – A York County lawmaker is planning to introduce legislation to update language of Title 18 of the PA Consolidated Statutes to remove the term “child pornography” and replace it with “child sexual abuse material.” In a co-sponsorship memo, Rep. Kate Klunk says she recently served on the Task Force on Child Pornography, where they examined the offense of child pornography and made recommendations for improvements related to investigations and prosecution of the crime as well statutory changes to better protect children. The Task Force recommended the statutory language change, as the term “child sexual abuse” is more depictive of the severity of these crimes committed against children in our communities. The term “child pornography” grossly waters down the true heinous nature of the crimes, and it is vital that the PA statute is reflective of the seriousness of these offenses. Klunk is seeking bipartisan support of her proposal.