Proposal Unveiled To Boost PA’s Minimum Wage

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Sen. Tina Tartaglione has proposed a measure that would raise PA’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour to a living wage of $20 an hour on July 1, 2024 and provide cost of living-adjusted increases every five years thereafter. Her legislation also sets the tipped wage to 70% of the minimum wage. PA has not updated its minimum wage since 2006 with neighboring states having a higher minimum wage than the Commonwealth. According to the Department of Labor & Industry’s 2024 Minimum Wage Report, nearly 68,000 Pennsylvanians subsist at the wage of $7.25. Her measure would also allow municipalities to set a local minimum wage greater than the state minimum wage and enshrine in law that gratuities are the sole property of the employee. Tartaglione is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for her proposal.