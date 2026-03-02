Proposal Untangles Property Titles For Working Families

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced by Lancaster County Sen. James Malone to help families secure legal ownership of homes passed down to them by creating a streamlined process to help counties efficiently untangle unclear property titles. Senate Bill 1203 is a companion bill to Montgomery County Rep. Greg Scott’s House Bill 2172 to help resolve home title issues for working and middle-class families through the creation of a small estate primary residence affidavit. Unclear or “tangled” titles often arise when a homeowner passes away and family members continue living in the home without formally updating property records. When a title remains in a deceased relative’s name, heirs can face significant obstacles, including difficulty selling the home, securing financing, or qualifying for home repair grants that require clear proof of ownership. The measures would allow counties to use a small estate primary residence affidavit to efficiently resolve unclear titles. The process would apply to primary residences assessed at under $150,000, providing an affordable and practical path to legal ownership for families of modest means. Malone said, “If you’re living in your deceased parents’ home and paying the bills, red tape shouldn’t stand in your way. This legislation is a common-sense way to simplify the legal process for small estates and help families secure the homes their loved ones worked hard for.”