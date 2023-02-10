Proposal To Raise PA’s Minimum Wage

HARRISBURG – A Philadelphia Democrat is proposing legislation that would increase PA’s hourly minimum wage incrementally from $7.25 an hour to $18 an hour by July 1, 2024 and the minimum wage for tipped employees to $8 an hour by that same date. Rep. G. Roni Green’s bill will also ensure that an employee receives the full amount of a tip left to them and give municipalities the ability to set a higher minimum wage. Green says we need to ensure that all workers are getting paid a fair and living wage.