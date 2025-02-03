Proposal To Help Stabilize PA’s Electric Grid

HARRISBURG – Tioga County Sen. Gene Yaw, who chairs the state Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, announced plans to introduce legislation establishing the Grid Stabilization and Security Act. The Act would direct the PA Department of Community and Economic Development and the Department of Environmental Protection to work together to identify suitable sites for natural gas electric generation projects. The goal, Yaw said, is to address the shortfall of electric generation faced by PJM, the organization that manages the mid-Atlantic power grid. Yaw said since 2019, there have been no new investments in base-load electric generation in PA. To maintain our position as the energy powerhouse of the mid-Atlantic and meet growing energy demands, we need to be investing in new generation capacity now. His proposal will play a key role in accelerating this process and preparing sites to attract development.