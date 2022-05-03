Proposal To Help Fight Child Abuse In PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation to provide a convenient way for PA residents to support efforts to fight child abuse was reported out of the House Transportation Committee. House Bill 2437, which has bipartisan support among co-sponsors, would allow individuals renewing vehicle registrations or a driver’s license to include an optional $5 donation to the Children’s Trust Fund, which awards grants to community-based programs to prevent child abuse and neglect. Funding for the Children’s Trust Fund is currently generated by a $10 surcharge on all applications for marriage licenses and divorce complaints, and donations may also be made on state tax returns. The fund has seen a decline in funding over the past 10 years. The bill has advanced to the full state House.