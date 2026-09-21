Proposal Strengthens Bail Enforcement

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be forthcoming from Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier to strengthen the enforcement of bail conditions and provide law enforcement officers with a way to address violations when they occur. Under current law, a non-criminal violation of a bail condition does not, by itself, provide law enforcement with the authority to arrest an individual at the time the violation is observed. Delozier said the issue was brought to her attention by law enforcement officers in her district who expressed concerns about their ability to respond effectively when they encounter persons who appear to be violating the terms of their bail. Her proposal would address the issue by authorizing a law enforcement officer to arrest an individual when the officer has probable cause that the individual is violating a condition of their bail. Individuals who are granted bail are expected to comply with the requirements established by the court. When those conditions are violated, law enforcement should have the authority to take action and the matter be addressed through the proper judicial process.