Proposal Sets Statewide Standards For Electricians

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being introduced to establish statewide licensing requirements for electrical contractors and electricians – a move aimed at improving worker safety, ensuring quality workmanship, and protecting consumers. Under current law, licensing requirements vary widely across municipalities, creating inconsistencies and potential safety risks. PA is currently among a minority of states that do not require statewide licensure for electricians. Senate Bill 1260 would establish a uniform, statewide licensing standard while prohibiting local governments from imposing additional licensing requirements beyond the state system. The bill is also designed to improve workforce mobility by allowing for reciprocity agreements with other states that have similar licensing standards, enabling PA electricians and contractors to pursue opportunities beyond the Commonwealth. The bill was referred to the Senate Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure Committee.