Measure Seeks To Ensure Pet Insurance Doesn’t Bite Consumers

HARRISBURG – Pet insurance has become a multi-billion-dollar industry and covers nearly 4 million pets across the United States. Lehigh County Rep. Mike Schlossberg says no PA laws specifically address pet insurance contracts. To better protect consumers and families, Schlossberg plans to introduce legislation providing a framework for the sale, solicitation, and negotiation of pet insurance policies in the Keystone State. The lawmaker says PA offers consumer protections for a variety of insurance policies, whether it be health, life, homeowner or auto insurance. Pet insurance provides valuable coverage, and consumers deserve to know what is in their policies, what care their pets will receive, and the true costs. Schlossberg said Democrats and Republicans own pets, so he’s hopeful that his legislation will garner bipartisan support in the state House and Senate before moving to the desk of Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has two dogs.