Proposal Requires Teaching Detriments Of Socialism/Communism

HARRISBURG – Westmoreland County Rep. Brian Rasel plans to introduce legislation to mandate PA universities receiving taxpayer dollars require students to learn about the detriments of communist and socialist theories. Rasel said some college professors are glorifying radical political theories and demonizing the American way of life. If professors and the administrators who hire them can spoon-feed Soviet-style propaganda to our students, his bill offers a counterpoint that guarantees exposure to the documented failures of these harmful ideologies. His proposal would take effect in the 2027-28 school year and require all students at any public institution of higher learning that accepts taxpayer dollars to take a one-credit class on how communism and socialism pose threats to American ideals. It would also call attention to how communist leaders have used force to repress personal freedoms and cause economic distress. The course would also look closely at societies where communism and socialism have or had been in practice, such as China, North Korea, Cuba, the former Soviet Union, and Venezuela. The lawmaker is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the proposal.