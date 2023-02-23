Proposal Requires CPR/AED Certification Of Athletic Coaches/School Supervisors

HARRISBURG – Sen. Katie Muth of Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties plans to introduce legislation that would require all coaches of athletic teams and supervisors of all after-school activities to be certified in CPR and in the use of an automated external defibrillator or AED. Under her legislation, all coaches would be required to renew their certifications every two years through the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, or through an equivalent course of instruction approved by the Department of Health. It would also require the same certification and renewal for all supervisors of after-school activities, clubs, and school-sponsored events. Muth has circulated a co-sponsorship memo to lawmakers seeking support of her proposal.