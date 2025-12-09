Proposal Requires Cover Over Helmets

HARRISBURG – A PA lawmaker plans to introduce legislation which would require the use of an impact-reducing soft-shell cover over traditional football helmets during practices and games. Philadelphia County Rep. Sean Dougherty says young athletes face repeated head impacts even during routine drills and, because their brains are still developing, those hits carry greater risks than they do for adults. The covers are designed to lessen the force of collisions and add an extra layer of protection for student athletes. He says parents, coaches, and school staff have been clear in that we need practical, reliable measures that reduce the force of those everyday collisions and protect the kids who play. Dougherty is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the proposal.