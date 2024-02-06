Proposal Repeals Prohibition Of Sunday Hunting In PA

HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Rep. Mandy Steele wants to repeal the prohibition of Sunday hunting in PA. The Democrat lawmaker is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for her proposal. In 2019, Act 107 was passed to allow the PA Game Commission to designate three Sundays per year where residents can participate in hunting and fur taking. The Commission began approving the three Sundays in 2020. Moreover, some states that have recently lifted their Sunday hunting bans have reported no adverse impact on their game populations. Under her legislation, the PA Game Commission will have the authority to decide when and how Sunday hunting is permitted, with the best interest of wildlife management and environmental preservation in mind.