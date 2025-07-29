Proposal Repeals PA Vehicle Emission Testing

HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc of Cambria, Centre, and Clearfield Counties plans to introduce legislation that will repeal PA’s outdated and burdensome vehicle emissions testing program. Earlier this year, the state Senate passed Senate Bill 35, which removes Blair, Cambria, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer and Westmoreland Counties from PA’s emissions testing program, and Senate Bill 149, which exempts the five most recent model year vehicles from testing requirements. The Trump Administration is moving to repeal federal vehicle emissions standards. Langerholc’s legislation would align PA with the federal actions. Langerholc says “Emissions testing is an outdated government mandate that serves no legitimate purpose other than cost hardworking Pennsylvanians that live in certain counties additional dollars during inspection time.” The federal Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance program currently mandates annual emissions testing in 25 PA counties. Senate Bill 35 and Senate Bill 149 await consideration in the PA House Transportation Committee.