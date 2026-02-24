Proposal Reforms Pharmacy Benefit Managers

HARRISBURG – A bill will be introduced in the near future reforming pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs – third-party companies who act as intermediaries in the prescription drug supply chain, managing drug benefits on behalf of health insurers, employers, government programs, and others. Act 77 of 2024 began reigning in PBMs that were harming local pharmacies. While the reforms were helpful, additional action is needed. The proposal would grant the PA Attorney General’s office authority to review all contractual renewals and terminations between pharmacies and PBMs to assess their impact on local communities. It would also provide the Attorney General with statutory authority to pursue legal remedies against PBMs on behalf of the state, a power the office currently does not have. It would also require PBMs to appear in PA courts for any cause of action arising from conduct within the state preventing PBMs from forcing PA residents to travel across the country to defend their access to essential medical care. Bill sponsor, Huntingdon County Sen. Judy Ward said many local pharmacies have closed their doors because of unfair PBM practices leaving many without a local pharmacy. These patients must drive great distances to have a prescription filled.