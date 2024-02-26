Proposal Reforms PA Educational Tax Credit Programs

HARRISBURG – A bill has been introduced reforming PA’s educational tax credit programs, the Educational Improvement Tax Credit, and the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit, to ensure they are better serving those who need them. According to the bill’s sponsor, Montgomery County Rep. Joe Ciresi, there has been little oversight to determine the effectiveness of how the money is spent, which has resulted in those in need not getting necessary assistance. House Bill 2063 would lower the eligibility income limit for EITC and OSTC scholarships to 200% of the federal poverty line and adjust definitions of household income to better align with what’s used for other state programs. It would also free up more money for scholarships and be fiscally responsible by reducing the cap on administrative expenses. It would expand data collection that will allow for the meaningful evaluation of program effectiveness and ensure scholarships are going to those who need them.