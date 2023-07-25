Proposal Reduces Drug Costs For Seniors

WASHINGTON, DC – Bipartisan legislation proposed by Democrat PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican Texas U.S. Sen. John Cornyn would help with the cost of drugs for seniors. The Protecting Seniors from High Drug Costs Act would reduce drug costs by prohibiting health plans and pharmacy benefit managers or PBM’s from charging Medicare Part D beneficiaries more in cost-sharing than the net cost of the drug. The bill will lower cost-sharing for patients and help them afford all the prescriptions they need while ensuring that PBMs and plans are not engaging in unfair practices.