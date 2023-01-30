Proposal Puts All Taxpayer Funded PA Jobs Online

HARRISBURG – Days after Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first executive order to remove college degree requirements for many state jobs, Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns announced he wants to take the idea one step further with legislation that would require all taxpayer-funded jobs to be publicly posted online. Burns plans to reintroduce his “Fair Chance” legislation that would require all state jobs to be posted publicly on the state’s employment website, ensuring transparency and openness in the hiring process. Burns noted that often state job postings never see the light of day because they are filled internally. He said by requiring all state job openings be publicly posted on the states website, we can ensure the state is able to hire the most qualified candidate for the job.