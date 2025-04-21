Proposal Pushes Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two PA lawmakers are proposing legislation legalizing recreational use of marijuana in PA. Republican Armstrong County Rep. Abby Major and Democrat Allegheny County Rep. Emily Kinkead say their proposal represents a bipartisan path to legalize marijuana, establishing strong tenets for an adult-use market. The lawmakers say their bill is not just about legalization, it’s about setting up a stable, well-regulated market that prioritizes public safety and public health, protects children from exposure, promotes social justice, and fosters economic opportunity. They say legalization would not only boost local economies and create upwards of 30,000 new jobs, but also create a new revenue stream for PA, allowing to reinvest in essential services like education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The two are circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for their proposal.