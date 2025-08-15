Proposal Provides Insurance Coverage For Dyslexia

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced mandating that all private health insurance policies in PA cover examinations for the purpose of diagnosing dyslexia. Dyslexia is a language-based learning disability that refers to a cluster of symptoms, which result in people having difficulties with specific language skills, particularly reading. Currently in PA, testing used to diagnose dyslexia is not usually covered by medical insurance and persons pay thousands of dollars and often go out of state to get assessments. Senate Bill 967 would require that every health insurance policy provide coverage for comprehensive neuropsychological exams that diagnose dyslexia. Such exams can cost up to $10,000, are different from the testing provided by school districts, and may be required for parents to request services from schools for suspected dyslexic students. In many cases, children go undiagnosed because of a lack of access to testing. The International Dyslexia Association of PA estimates that over 40 million people in the nation have dyslexia, but only about 2 million have been diagnosed. The bill has been referred to the PA Senate Banking & Insurance Committee.