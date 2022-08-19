Proposal Provides Free Meals For Needy School Students

PITTSBURGH – Allegheny County Sen. Lindsey Williams plans to introduce legislation that will provide free school meals to all needy students. At the beginning of the pandemic, the federal government took action to ensure that all students had access to free breakfast and lunch. However, the access to universal school meals is set to expire at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. Williams said the return to paying for school breakfast and lunches is especially going to hurt families just above the income-eligibility guidelines for the free and reduced meals program. As we see prices rising at the grocery stores, now is not the time to take away reliable, nutritious meals from students. Williams issued a co-sponsorship memo to her state Senate colleagues seeking support for her proposal.