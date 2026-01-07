Proposal Protects PA Child Care Funding

HARRISBURG – In the midst of an ongoing fraud investigation in Minnesota, Westmoreland County Rep. Jill Cooper and York County Rep. Kate Klunk are proposing legislation to determine if similar cases are occurring in PA. Referred to as the Protect Child Care Funding Act, the proposal would authorize the PA auditor general to conduct an audit of child care programs operated by the Department of Human Services. The bill includes a requirement that the state agency cooperate with the auditor general’s office. The proposal has been circulated to House members through a co-sponsorship memo and will be formally introduced at a later date.