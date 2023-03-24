Proposal Planned For A State Candy

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County lawmakers – Republican Rep. Tom Mehaffie and Democrat Rep. Patty Kim – plan to introduce legislation to name Hershey’s Kisses, the state candy. Hershey’s Kisses were first produced in central PA in 1907. Milton Hershey used the Kiss as the foundation for a product line and manufacturing process that strengthened the region’s economy in unparalleled ways. The Hershey Company today employs about 19,000 people and uses milk from PA dairy farms when producing 70 million aluminum-wrapped Kisses a day. The lawmakers believe that denoting Hershey’s Kisses as the state candy will not only bring more attention to our state, but also commemorate a company and candy that has forever impacted our state’s economy and values. The lawmakers are seeking support for the proposal.