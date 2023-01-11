Proposal Moves PA Presidential Primary Up A Month

HARRISBURG – Some Philadelphia lawmakers plan to introduce legislation that would move PA’s 2024 presidential primary election date up by one month to March 19, 2024. Currently, that primary is scheduled to take place on the fourth Tuesday in April, long after many states have voted for a presidential nominee. Sen. Sharif Street and Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon said PA has proved time and time again to be a pivotal state when it comes to elections. Their proposal will provide PA the political weight it deserves by giving us a voice earlier in the process. Kenyatta and Solomon will be introducing legislation in the state House while Street will introduce mirrored legislation in the state Senate.