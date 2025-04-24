Proposal Makes Ivermectin OTC In PA

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties is introducing legislation allowing ivermectin to be available over the counter in PA. Ivermectin is a medication primarily used to treat parasitic infections and has a long history of safe use. Senate Bill 601 would ensure that residents have faster access to ivermectin, reducing wait times and dependency on health care providers for conditions that do not require extensive medical consultation. Many Pennsylvanians, particularly in rural and under-served communities, struggle to access health care due to geographic or logistical barriers. Mastriano said by making ivermectin available over the counter, patients could self-administer the medication for common parasitic infections, saving both time and money, while avoiding unnecessary doctor visits. Tennessee has passed similar legislation with five other states currently considering similar initiatives.