Proposal Makes Chief Information Officer Cabinet Post

HARRISBURG – York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill and Sen. Tracy Pennycuick of Berks, Bucks, & Montgomery Counties plan to introduce legislation aimed at elevating the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of PA to a cabinet-level position. The proposal comes after the state Senate Communications & Technology Committee held a public hearing with state officials and IT experts on a massive data loss that impacted state government. The move aims to enhance management of critical data, including birth and death records, tax information, criminal lab and evidence data, and health records. The Shapiro Administration paid $530,000 to bring in a Washington-based IT crisis firm to assist with the massive data loss that impacted state government. The proposal would enhance the state’s technological capabilities, protect sensitive information, and position PA as a leader in effective IT governance.