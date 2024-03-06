Proposal Lowers Age For Covered Colorectal Cancer Screenings

HARRISBURG – Some state lawmakers in Harrisburg plan to introduce legislation that would update state insurance laws to expand coverage for colorectal cancer screenings. Colorectal cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths even though it is very treatable when caught early. When detected early, the five-year survival rate can be as high as 90%. Bill sponsor, Philadelphia County Rep. Pat Gallagher was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 45. He said he would have never known of his cancer had he waited until age 50 and it could have been too late. The legislation would update PA’s Insurance Company Law to reduce the age from age 50 to 45 when colorectal cancer screenings are covered. Current law requires health insurance coverage for routine colorectal cancer screenings starting at age 50 based on American Cancer Society standards published in 2008. Multiple other states have updated their law to reflect more recent American Cancer Society guidelines from 2018. The updated recommendations call for people to begin screening at age 45 rather than 50. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support of the proposal.