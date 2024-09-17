Proposal Limits Hiring Undocumented Workers At PA State-Funded Universities

HARRISBURG – A PA lawmaker wants to make sure undocumented students are kept from working at public universities. Columbia County Rep. Robert Leadbeter says California lawmakers recently passed a highly dangerous measure requiring public universities in the state to hire undocumented students even though federal law prohibits employers from hiring individuals who are not authorized to work in the U.S. He said since 2021, the number of migrants who have unlawfully entered the nation is greater than the individual populations of at least 38 states. When universities prioritize undocumented students when making hiring decisions, other groups of students or applicants will unquestionably be disadvantaged, which raises a host of legal and ethical issues. Leadbeter plans to introduce a bill that will prohibit PA’s state-funded universities from adopting any policy that promotes the hiring of undocumented workers and undermines the job prospects of U.S. citizens or legal residents. The lawmaker is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of his proposal.