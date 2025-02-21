Proposal Leaves No Patient Alone

HARRISBURG – To allow patients to have the support of loved ones, Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties has introduced the No Patient Left Alone Act – legislation to ensure that all Pennsylvanians facing medical treatment or end-of-life care have the support of family, friends or an advocate. Studies show that patients left alone in hospitals experience faster physical and cognitive decline. Patients who are isolated are more likely to experience severe anxiety, depression, and emotional distress. Mastriano said hospitals should be places of healing; however, many have become places of loneliness and unnecessary suffering. Under the bill, patients would be guaranteed the right to a support person during hospitalization, treatments, and end-of-life care. It would prioritize access for intensive care unit patients, the elderly, disabled persons, and those in critical or long-term care. Hospital and care facilities would be required to implement safe, reasonable visitation policies that balance patient needs with public health protocols. Florida, Texas, and Tennessee have passed similar laws.