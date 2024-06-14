Proposal Keeps PA Seniors In Their Homes

HARRISBURG – Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin plans to introduce legislation to enhance the well-being of seniors in their homes by promoting the Living Independence for the Elderly or (LIFE) Program. The LIFE Program is a joint Medicare/Medicaid managed care program that provides health and support services to qualified older Pennsylvanians who face health challenges that could threaten their continued ability to live independently. Those services include primary, nursing, and specialty medical care; rehabilitation and social services; nutritional counseling; transportation; and medication management. The holistic approach of the program addresses the varied needs of seniors and has shown the ability to reduce hospital readmissions and long-term nursing home placements, resulting in significant cost savings for Medicare and Medicaid.