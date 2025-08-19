Proposal Keeps Junk Food From SNAP

HARRISBURG – Sen. Michele Brooks of Crawford, Lawrence, & Mercer Counties will soon be introduced legislation directing the PA Department of Human Services to seek a waiver from the USDA to exclude junk foods from purchase under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. Brooks says nationwide, nearly 10% of food stamp dollars are spent on sugary drinks each year, with another $600 million spent on candy and prepared desserts. Research has shown that high sugar and ultra-processed foods contribute to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, inflammation, and other chronic, preventable conditions that disproportionately impact low-income communities. In children, these products are linked to developmental problems, attention deficits, and poor academic and behavioral performance. SNAP already excludes alcohol, tobacco, and non-food items. Her proposal also aligns PA with other states pursuing similar waivers, and reflects longstanding restrictions in programs like WIC. Brooks is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of her measure.